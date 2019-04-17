1 child dead, 7 injured after multi-vehicle crash near Weston

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Authorities are investigating a multi-vehicle crash along Alligator Alley in Broward County that ended with one child dead and seven others injured.

Florida Highway Patrol units rushed to the scene along the westbound lanes of Interstate 75 and U.S. 27, at around 3 a.m.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene where a Nissan, an Infiniti and a Chevy Blazer could be seen with heavy damage.

One of the vehicles was rolled over on its side. A 9-year-old girl was said to have been ejected from this car and airlifted to Broward Medical Center where she was later pronounced deceased.

A 17-year-old girl was also airlifted from the scene while five other victims suffering injuries that were not life-threatening were transported by ground.

One 18-year-old male with serious injuries was also transported by ground to Broward Heath Medical Center.

Among the six transported by ground, one victim was a 7-year-old girl.

Luggage, baby stroller and debris were scattered across the highway.

FHP officials said Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two men that were allegedly attempting to flee the scene.

All westbound traffic was originally shut down, but one lane has since reopened.

FHP is currently investigating the cause of the crash.

