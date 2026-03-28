DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A domestic-related stabbing in Deerfield Beach led to a police pursuit and arrest of a suspect, with both the suspect and 2 victims being hospitalized.

According to authorities from the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the incident began after BSO received reports of a domestic stabbing in Deerfield Beach late Friday night.

BSO deputies and Broward County Fire Rescue located a woman suffering from stab wounds, who was taken to Broward Health North for treatment according to BSFR.

BSO deputies later located the suspect’s vehicle in Pompano Beach near East Copans Road and North Dixie Highway.

Officials said that deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle kept going and later crashed into a fence, with the suspect fleeing on foot.

The suspect, later identified as 34-year-old Eric Senat, was taken into custody and arrested.

Inside the vehicle, deputies found a teenage female suffering from stab wounds, who was taken to a nearby hospital along with the victim.

BSO were present in Pompano Beach Saturday morning as the scene was closed off by crime scene tape.

Investigators said BSO’s Special Victims and Crime Scene units are currently investigating the circumstances of the incident.

BSO has also contacted the Florida Department of Children and Families regarding the case.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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