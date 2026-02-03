PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured burglary suspects targeting several cars in what police call a coordinated burglary spree.

The crime occurred in the 4800 block of Southwest 41st Street in Pembroke Park during the early morning hours of Monday.

Video shows the men moving from car to car as they tried casing and then breaking into the different vehicles to burglarize the items inside.

On Tuesday, 7News captured the damaged cars of several residents following the burglary spree.

One victim, Mark Hampton, said he has a forgiving attitude toward the subjects.

“I’m a giving guy, so I feel like if he was hurting for money, if he needed something, I would have figured out a way to actually help him,” said Mark Hampton, a resident of Pembroke Park.

Hampton showed 7News how he saw one of the suspects checking through the passenger side of his black Chevy Suburban around 2 a.m. at the apartment complex.

“What I seen was this, I just seen this,” said Hampton, gesturing toward the interior of his car.

He then yelled at the man, and the thief ran off, with Hampton and his 25-year-old nephew sprinting after them.

“That’s when I called the police while we were pursuing him,” said Hampton.

Pembroke Park Police found 26-year-old Harlins Valeur, but there was no sign of the $4,000 in cash or other valuables stolen from the Chevy Suburban, or of any of his alleged accomplices captured on camera.

The same morning, someone broke into Nay McClam’s car. Her mom, Sakia, said the burglars tried everything to get access inside.

“It looks like they tried to break her front window, and when it didn’t break, they went to the back window, and broke the glass right over my grandson’s car seat,” McClam’s mother, Sakia Young, said.

She says they ultimately didn’t steal anything from the car, but left the parking spaces littered with broken glass.

“But it’s really disrespectful. ” It’s inconsiderate, and it’s senseless,” said Young.

Now the two neighbors are commiserating over what happened to them, and hope anyone else responsible will be caught.

“Unfortunately, these types of people exist in a world, and we just have to do what we can to do the best we can to manage that, you know,” said Hampton.

Valeur appeared in bond court on Tuesday, and a judge found probable cause for the charges.

If you have any information on these thefts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

