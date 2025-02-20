MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was arrested after they reportedly brought a suspicious package to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Miramar, which prompted a hazmat investigation after an employee reportedly started feeling ill after coming in contact with the package.

The incident was reported around 8a.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of Southwest 145th Avenue, prompting a swift response from Fire Rescue and Hazmat teams.

Staff, along with the people who were inside the building for their appointments were forced to evacuate.

As teams prepared to enter the building, they were seen putting on hazmat suits that are meant to protect them from the suspicious substance.

7News spoke to a witness off-camera, who said he saw an employee get dizzy just before officials responded to the scene.

One employee was seen exiting the building on a stretcher. Paramedics assessed him at the scene and he did not require transportation to a hospital.

The scene has since been cleared and people have been allowed to re-enter the building.

According to the Miramar Police Department, this is now a federal investigation and the items recovered from the scene were taken as evidence as part of the investigation.

