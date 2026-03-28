DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A domestic-related stabbing in Deerfield Beach led to a police pursuit and arrest of a suspect and 2 victims being hospitalized.

According to authorities from the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the incident began after BSO received reports of a domestic stabbing in Deerfield Beach late Friday night.

BSO deputies and Broward County Fire Rescue located a woman suffering from stab wounds, who was taken to Broward Health North for treatment according to BSFR.

BSO deputies later located the suspect’s vehicle in Pompano Beach near East Copans Road and North Dixie Highway.

Officials said that deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle kept going and later crashed into a fence, with the suspect fleeing on foot.

The suspect, later identified as 34-year-old Eric Senat, was taken into custody and arrested.

He now faces multiple charges, including premediated murder and felony murder.

Inside the vehicle, deputies found a teenage female suffering from stab wounds, who was taken to a nearby hospital along with the victim.

BSO were present in Pompano Beach and Deerfield Beach Saturday as both scenes was closed off by crime scene tape.

Investigators said BSO’s Special Victims and Crime Scene units are currently investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Both BSO and 7News have contacted the Florida Department of Children and Families regarding the case.

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