NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A person has been taken into custody after a SWAT team swarmed a North Lauderdale neighborhood.
Officers surrounded the home near Southwest 80th Terrace and Fourth Place, Tuesday morning.
Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said they conducted a search warrant on a person accused of extortion and obscene communication to lure a child.
After an hour of investigation, deputies arrested the person.
Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.