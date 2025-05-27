NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A person has been taken into custody after a SWAT team swarmed a North Lauderdale neighborhood.

Officers surrounded the home near Southwest 80th Terrace and Fourth Place, Tuesday morning.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said they conducted a search warrant on a person accused of extortion and obscene communication to lure a child.

After an hour of investigation, deputies arrested the person.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox