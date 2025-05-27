NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A person has been taken into custody after a SWAT team swarmed a North Lauderdale neighborhood.

Officers surrounded the home near Southwest 80th Terrace and Fourth Place, Tuesday morning.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said they conducted a search warrant on a person accused of extortion and obscene communication to lure a child.

After an hour of investigation, deputies arrested the person.

