FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A person has been detained after an alleged kidnapping incident near Fort Lauderdale.

Police responded to the area of 900 block of NW 34th Avenue in Lauderhill just before 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon where a person was barricaded inside a home.

Officials said the people involved made their way into the residence. It is unclear what led up to the incident.

Police said they say they have the alleged suspect in custody. Another person was also seen in handcuffs but put in an ambulance.

SWAT has cleared the scene after going through the home. Police said everyone has been accounted for and everyone is safe.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.