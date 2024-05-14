WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was airlifted to the hospital after a vehicle plunged into a canal in West Broward.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to a distress call regarding a vehicle with three occupants submerged in a canal along Interstate 75 near Mile Marker 45, at around 8:45 a.m., Tuesday.

Of the three individuals trapped inside the vehicle, two managed to escape on their own, according to officials. However, rescue divers had to extract the third victim.

The rescued victim was airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.