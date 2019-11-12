1 airlifted after motorcycle crash near I-75 in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been transported to the hospital after they were involved in a motorcycle crash in Davie.

Davie Fire Rescue responded to the Interstate 75 on-ramp along Griffin Road, just after 12 p.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene where a damaged motorcycle could be seen against a guardrail.

A rescue chopper landed on Griffin Road to airlift the patient. The road has since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, while the ramp remains closed.

