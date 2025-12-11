MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A person was airlifted following a crash on the Florida Turnpike.

According to Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the crash occurred on the northbound lanes of the Turnpike exit at Northwest 57th Avenue in Miramar on Thursday afternoon.

The person was rushed to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Two lanes were blocked for several hours as crews cleaned up the mess. All lanes have since reopened.

