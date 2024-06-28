MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was airlifted to the hospital after they were injured in a shooting at a shopping plaza in Margate, leading police to take one person into custody.

Margate Police units responded to the the scene along the 6500 block of West Atlantic Boulevard, at around 5 p.m., Friday.

The victim was flown to Broward Health North with a gunshot wound. As of Friday night, the patient’s condition is unknown.

Police said they have detained a suspect.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are currently under investigation.

