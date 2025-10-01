DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida city is showcasing a new marine life sculpture.

An 8,000-pound bronze and steel sea turtle statue was unveiled in Dania Beach, Tuesday evening.

Titled “The Sea Turtle Beach.” the sculpture was designed by acclaimed marine life artist Wyland and will be permanently on display at the Sea View at Dania apartment complex.

The $1.5 million artwork is part of the city’s public art program. Officials said it’s meant to reinforce the city’s commitment to protecting the marine environment and all the creatures that inhabit it.

