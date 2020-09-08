Broward Vice Mayor donates $11,000 to Feeding South Florida

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A local food bank received a helping hand from a South Florida politician.

Broward Vice Mayor Steve Geller presented a check for nearly $11,000 to Feeding South Florida on Tuesday.

The money was left over from private contributions to his 2016 campaign and are not taxpayer funds.

“I have a considerable sum, so I wanted to make sure I gave it to a worthy organization, and the group that immediately jumped to the front was Feeding South Florida,” Geller said.

“I want to thank Vice Mayor Geller for this amazing donation,” Feeding South Florida CEO Peco Velez said. “As Vice Mayor Geller mentioned, this is a donation out of his campaign funds and really is the folks that believe in Vice Mayor Geller and believe in his cause and believe in his leadership that really made this possible.”

Feeding South Florida is the largest food bank serving Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties.

They said more than 98% of all donations are put back into the community.

