FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some children in Broward County received a helping hand from their community, just as they are getting ready to go back to school.

Employees from Broward County Transit handed out book bags and school supplies at a fundraiser held in Fort Lauderdale, Sunday.

For bus operator Tinita Brown, for her and fellow organizer Carla Wells, it’s all about helping those in need.

“She came to me about two years ago. talking about, ‘Oh, Tinita, we need to give out to the community. I want to do a book bag drive,'” she said. “I’m like, ‘OK, we can get that started.’ So what we’re going to do, so we got two big boxes, we got two garages — one at the south one, one at the north garage. We put two boxes there, and we asked those drivers, supervisors, mechanics or whatever to give us school supplies. And we had more than enough.”

The organizers, also known as the BCT Angels, started the event in 2016. Since then, they have provided clothing, food, and personal care items to the homeless and families in need.

