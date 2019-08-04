Broward Transit employees host 3rd annual book bag giveaway

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Country Transit employees helped local students get back to the books at a giveaway held in Fort Lauderdale.

Members of Team BCT, also known as the BCT Angels, handed out free backpacks and school supplies at Dillard High School as part of their third annual book bag giveaway, Sunday.

Organizers said no child should lack supplies as they get ready to start the new school year.

“We grew up in Cocoa, Florida and we both grew up with single parents, and it was very hard for our parents,” said Team BCT’s Tinita Brown, “so we’re a little bit more fortunate than our parents were, so we’re like, ‘Let’s give back to the community,’ so we got all our co-workers, we all get together, and we just make it happen.”

Team BCT holds fundraisers throughout the year to provide school supplies, food, clothing and more to the homeless and families in need.

