FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There was disorder in the court at the Broward County Courthouse after a theft suspect who lost his cool during a bond hearing.

Security footage captured 32 year-old Bradley Quimbley as he threw a tantrum on Thursday, knocking over a podium when he didn’t get the outcome he wanted.

Deputies quickly rushed the suspect and removed him.

Quimbley became upset when his bond was increased during a hearing on theft charges.

As of Thursday night, he remained behind bars.

