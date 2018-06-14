Broward Teachers Union pressuring state officials to end gun manufacturer contributions

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - The Broward Teachers Union, state representatives and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School parents and students held a joint press conference, Thursday afternoon.

The union called for Florida Gov. Rick Scott to force the state pension board to stop investing teacher retirement fund contributions in three firearm manufacturing companies.

“You have turned our teachers retirement fund into blood money,” said Meiling Hoshing, Marjory Stoneman Douglas student. “No teacher wants your unhealthy decisions on their soul.”

One of the firearm companies receiving a bulk of the funds manufactures the AR-15 rifle, the weapon used in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting.

