COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - A teacher accused of molesting a student at a Broward County camp is facing more than a dozen new allegations of inappropriate behavior involving minors.

Thirty-five-year-old Christopher Falzone returned to court Friday. He was charged with 14 new counts of lewd and lascivious molestation and sexual assault.

The suspect is now back behind bars.

Several students said Falzone, a math teacher, touched them inappropriately at Renaissance Charter School in Cooper City in 2017.

Falzone was arrested last week, accused of doing the same to a young girl at Camp Live Oak, where he was a counselor.

