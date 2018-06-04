Broward task force releases report on public, school safety since Parkland shooting

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County task force released a report that looks into school and public safety since the Feb. 14 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

On Monday morning, the Broward League of Cities Task Force announced just how safe the public and schools have been since 17 died in the Parkland shooting.

Parents have also been meeting with community leaders since March to try and enact measures to help protect students in the future.

“A lot of the findings are common sense policies and procedures that have already been in place,” said April Schentrup. “Some of them don’t need additional funding. They just need support. They need to be invested in, in regards to checking for that they’re actually being followed and adhered to. If they’re not, then there needs to be accountability held.”

Broward County Superintendent of Public Schools Robert Runcie outlined new school security measures for the next school year, which include:

At least one officer at every school

Enhancing active assailant training

Upgrading surveillance camera systems

Requiring ID badges for students and staff

Locking classroom doors at all times

Expanding mental health services

Single entry point for campus visitors

