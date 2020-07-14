Broward Superintendent says he will recommend 100% online learning if COVID numbers don’t improve

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie said students may not return to the classroom at first if COVID-19 numbers don’t improve.

Runcie made the announcement Tuesday during a virtual workshop.

“I have said that at every discussion about re-opening schools that we will not compromise the health and safety of our students, teachers and staff,” Runcie said. “That’s our highest priority, and we will not budge from that. So what does that mean? It means that — when we open schools in August — instruction will be one hundred present e-learning, if conditions do not improve and it continues to worsen.”

“That is the only way we can educate our students while keeping them and their teachers healthy and safe,” Runcie went on to say. “When conditions improve — and we hope it will not be too distant — additional options will be introduced including face to face learning five days per week.”

Runcie said they are planning for when schools are ready to reopen and kids can safely return to class. However, based on current numbers, he is doubtful that they will reach that point in a month at the start of the regular school year.

“Given where we are now, and the trendlines that we just heard — and they’re not getting better — I don’t see how literally within a month that we would be able to open schools in a manner that we desire to do,” he said.

The Broward County Public School Board received approximately 130,000 responses from parents on the survey regarding how they would prefer their children learned in the upcoming school year.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.