Broward substitute teacher accused of molesting student

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A substitute teacher for Broward County Public Schools has been accused of molesting one of his students.

Deputies arrested 30-year-old Vernell Hicks, charging him with three counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the 15-year-old victim’s mother found inappropriate Facebook messages between Hicks and her son. Some of the messages included plans to coordinate when Hicks would perform oral sex on the teen.

The teen said Hicks picked him up from his house and drove him to a commercial warehouse area between five to six times.

Deputies arrested Hicks at Pompano Beach Middle school.

Investigators said Hicks initially denied the allegations but later confessed to them.

Hicks is being held on a $150,000 bond.

