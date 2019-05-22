Broward students with autism practice for future air travel at FLL

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Students with autism from eight Broward County schools participated in an interactive lesson on airline travel.

The students and their families arrived at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport for the Autism in Flight event, Wednesday.

The event helps children with autism prepare for air travel, from checking in to boarding on a JetBlue plane.

“We all know that going through the airport can be a slightly scary experience for all of us, especially when you have to take off your shoes,” said Broward County School Board Member Patricia Good, “but everyone here at the airport has been incredible in helping our students feel comfortable through the experience all the way up to the airplane.”

The students participated in six weeks of classroom lessons on airport procedures prior to the Wednesday event, which has helped hundreds of children fly with confidence.

