Broward students still in need of laptops can pick up devices Saturday

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Public Schools district will be providing more laptops to students who are learning remotely.

Students who did not receive a laptop for help with online learning during the first distribution will be able to pick up devices on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The devices will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

For locations, visit this link.

