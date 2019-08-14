Broward students head back to school for 2019-2020 academic year

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Parents across Broward County are sending their children back to school for the start of the 2019-2020 academic year.

More than 270,000 students and 15,000 teachers will be on the move across the county, Wednesday.

7News cameras captured Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie at the school bus garage.

“We transport over 77,000 students around the district with about 1,200 buses that we put on the streets,” he said, “so in effect, we’re the largest transportation business in Broward County. I’m really proud of the work that our bus operators, our mechanics and everyone does every single day to keep the system going.”

Runcie is scheduled to stop at several schools throughout the day to ensure a smooth start to the school year.

“Welcome back, all of our students and families,” he said.

While students were soaking up the remainder of summer vacation, teachers were in the classrooms getting things ready.

“You want to create a warm, safe, nurturing environment for the children to come back to,” said teacher Elana Militzok at Beachside Montessori Village in Hollywood.

Educators across the county embrace the changes each year brings.

“We have introduced a STEM-rich menu of learning options for our kids this year,” said Runcie.

On Twitter, he wrote that students will have the opportunity to get involved in “technology, computer coding, and robotics along with continued investment in the arts.”

At Pioneer Middle School in Cooper City, sixth-grade teacher Sandra Lopez Gallardo plans to create videos for parents each day with highlights on what their children learned.

“It’s like the parents are in the room with me,” she said. “They know what’s happening.”

Another area being upgraded is the food across the district.

A modified lunch menu now features new healthy and tasty treats.

“Lemongrass chicken over rice,” Runcie added. “We’ve got chicken and waffles. We have some vegan options. We even have macaroni and cheese in a cornbread bowl.”

The superintendent hopes the new learning options and changes will benefit the students throughout the new school year.

“Evolve our learning experiences so that students find relevance in what they’re learning,” Runcie continued, “and they’re able to connect that to their lived experiences in their communities, so that’s a big focus in what we’re doing.”

Runcie started meeting with bus drivers at 5:30 a.m. before heading to meet with the students at Pasadena Lakes Elementary in Pembroke Pines. Miami Marlins player Miguel Rojas and the team’s mascot, Billy the Martin, are also expected to visit the campus.

