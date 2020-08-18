Broward students, administrators give advice ahead of new school year

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of students and school administrators, who have adapted to the new normal, are sharing tips and tricks on how to succeed ahead of Broward County’s start to the new school year.

One family said creating a space for success and asking for help when people need it will help greatly during the coronavirus pandemic.

Alon Michaels, a seventh-grader, has been telling other students to use headphones to block out distractions around the house. He and Noa Michaels, his sister, have been learning through Florida Virtual School since June.

“First, I want to greatly encourage for you to either use or get headphones,” Alon said. “Being in a virtual classroom and being a virtual experience is that it allows you to go at your own pace, allows you to cope on your own way.”

The family is trying to encourage other students in Broward County, who will return to school on Wednesday, to remain patient with the process.

“It’s going to be a little tricky, but afterwards, you get really used to it, and it just goes by like a breeze,” Noa said.

Broward County teachers have been preparing for this new school year throughout the summer.

“I know it’s a big shift for everyone, for our students, our families and even our teachers,” Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie said. “I continue to ask everyone to have some grace, some patience with each other as we go through the first couple of weeks of school, getting adjusted to this new mode of learning. They’re going to be prepared, and they’re gonna obviously go through this, and they’re gonna learn, they’re gonna evolve and they’re gonna get better.”

Officials are advising parents to not be shy to reach out to their child’s school if they or their family are having technical issues.

“I think it’s difficult for all of us, but if we keep clear a mindset that it’s going to get better, it will get better,” Larkdale Elementary School Principal Carla Hart said. “Another tip I’ll give you: if you are confused or if you need questions answered, reach out to your local schools.”

“Parents at home, make sure that you continue to view this as your kids going to a traditional school setting,” Runcie said. “Make sure they’re getting up in the morning, make sure they’re following their schedule. Our kids need that structured learning environment.”

Runcie added that he will be doing everything in his power and the board’s power to have a successful school year and healthy students.

BCPS has created a homework helpline after normal school hours that begins at around 3 p.m. and ends at around 9 p.m. to help parents and students who need it.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.