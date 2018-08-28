Broward student charged after threatening to shoot up ex’s high school on Instagram

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County student is learning a lesson in the law after, police said, she wrote on Instagram that she would carry out a shooting at her ex-boyfriend’s high school.

Eighteen-year-old Nathalie Grant appeared in bond court on Tuesday. She is accused of using social media to make threats against Piper High School, located at 8000 NW 44th St. in Sunrise.

Grant, a student at J.P. Taravella High School in Coral Springs, was charged with writing a threat to kill or injure.

Her attorney, however, said she was not serious about acting on her threats, attributing the Instagram outburst to a lovers’ spat.

“This is some kind of jealous thing about an ex-boyfriend that made her say stupid things,” said the attorney.

Investigators said Grant is not a student at Piper High, but confirmed her boyfriend is enrolled there.

According to the arrest report, Grant went on Instagram Live at around 2 a.m. on Monday and threatened her ex. When a Piper High student commented on the video, the report states, the suspect replied, “I’ll shoot up y’all school.”

The Piper High community was relieved to hear about Grant’s arrest.

“That’s terrible. I’m glad she was arrested, to be honest with you,” said a student.

“I don’t think that’s very smart,” said another student.

Investigators said other Piper High students saw the troubling posts and took screenshots. They then sent the images to the school resource officer.

Police said, when they went to interview Grant later that day, she admitted to making the troubling statements.

“It’s actually really sad that we send our kids to school to learn every day and yet you have to worry about their safety,” said parent Katherine Manalaysay. “How can any parent be comfortable knowing that there’s a threat made to a school? You know, it’s not fair to the parents, the students, the administrators, nobody.”

Grant is being held on $10,000 bond. She has been ordered to stay away from Piper High and will be required to wear an ankle monitor.

