Broward State Attorney Harold Pryor sworn in on Tuesday

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward State Attorney Harold Pryor has officially been sworn in.

The ceremony took place at his home with his wife and son by his side.

Broward Circuit Judge Elijah Williams administered the oath.

This is the first time since 1976 that Broward County has a new state attorney.

Pryor will spend his first day on the job swearing in new members of his staff at the main courthouse in Fort Lauderdale.

