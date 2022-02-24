PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are searching for a shooter who injured a man in Pembroke Park.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office has been looking for the person behind a shooting that occurred early Thursday morning.

Officials said it started as a robbery and ended with one man shot.

The victim was able to drive himself to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The investigation remains ongoing.

