Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy placed on restricted duty after incendiary posts

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A new scandal is surrounding a sergeant at the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy is now under investigation.

Comments posted on the page of David Karlin, which displays a deputy sheriff badge, have landed him on restricted duty.

The social media posts say things like “What is privilege? Privilege is wearing $200 sneakers when you’ve never had a job … Privilege is wearing $300 Beats headphones while living on public assistance … Privilege is the ability to go march against and protest against anything that triggers you without worrying about calling out of work.”

Another post says in part, “I’m sorry but if you are still struggling with slavery I’m still struggling with when the vikings invaded England in the eighth century and enslaved my relatives.”

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said Karlin is a Broward County jail supervisor, and these posts have landed him into the middle of an investigation. He’s since been put on restricted duty.

Pastor Allen B. Jackson of Ark Church said, “It’s disgusting, the fact that he has a comfort level that he can post those things publicly. They are racial. They are insensitive. They are demeaning to the African American race.”

Jackson is a supporter of deputy Ron Thurston, who was also put on restricted duty earlier this month after posting about a lack of diversity in the sheriff’s office.

Vernika Moore Eli, deputy Thurston’s sister, said, “He has his First Amendment right just like every other citizen in this country. I feel that he should be allowed to speak out on things.”

A statement from the Broward Sheriff’s Office said, “The Broward Sheriff’s Office in no way condones opinions or statements that discredit an individual or reflect poorly on our agency. As a public service agency we must always hold ourselves to the highest standard of professionalism and accountability. The sergeant has been temporarily reassigned to administrative duty during an investigation into potential social media/social network policy violations.”

