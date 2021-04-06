Broward Sheriff’s Office attributes recent arrests to new ShotSpotter technology

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — A law enforcement tactic to crack down on crime has paid off in one community, according to officials.

The new technology, ShotSpotter, has proven beneficial for the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

It has been implemented in areas of Pompano Beach as well as unincorporated areas of Fort Lauderdale near Northwest 15th Court.

ShotSpotter led to the arrest of Shawn Moses, 47, and Bryant Holland, 44, over the weekend.

Their arrest came after the first use of the ShotSpotter technology. No 911 calls were made.

The technology hears gunfire and sends out alerts.

The office’s aviation unit was in the area regarding a separate incident when the ShotSpotter sent the alert.

Officers in the air were then able to hover over the suspects and guide police to their arrest.

Deputies say the men were found with stolen weapons, cocaine and marijuana. They now face several charges.

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony held a news conference on Tuesday where he said this is a big step forward.

“Our tactical flight officer got the alert on ShotSpotter, recognized that there was a shooting going on in the community, and what he did was to operate some of his technology and camera systems to zoom in over two miles away from this shooting and spot the shooter,” he said. “That’s remarkable.”

Deputies still say, despite the technology, if anyone hears gunfire in their communities, call police.

