Deputies make grisly discovery after body found near Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials in Broward County made a deadly discovery.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting call in the area of Northwest Sixth Court and 27th Avenue near Fort Lauderdale.

When they arrived, they found a body.

Crime scene and homicide detectives also responded to the neighborhood.

Officials said the victim was a 27-year-old man.

An investigation into what happened is underway.

