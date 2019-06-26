Broward Sheriff set to speak to media after completed investigation into MSD shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony will be speaking to the media on Wednesday morning after an investigation into the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting has been completed.

An internal affairs investigation was conducted following the shooting on Feb. 14, 2018 that left 17 dead and 17 others injured.

The completed investigation comes a few weeks after former Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy Scot Peterson was arrested for neglect of duty during the shooting.

