Broward sheriff responds to criticism of how COVID-19 is being handled within the department

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony has spoken out after the President of the Broward Sheriff’s Deputy Association criticized the way he has handled the coronavirus outbreak.

Tony held a media conference Tuesday morning and seemed visibly upset about the accusations that have been brought forward.

“For any rogue employee to come off and present these comments that we have failed this community and failed the men and women that we are leading is despicable,” said Tony. “But we cannot move forward in this community and focus on the things we need to do so long as we’re going to allow someone to actually violate not only our policies, but violate decency.”

Over the weekend, President of the Broward Sheriff’s Deputy Association Jeff Bell wrote a letter that was published by the SunSentinel saying deputies do not have enough personal protective equipment and do not have the tools needed to do their job efficiently.

“To personalize this and to abuse the trust that these 1,400 or so deputies have put in him as the union president is despicable,” said Tony. “I will tell everyone in this community, as I’ve told my men and women and given them marching orders, we will spend every dime of this agency to protect this community and the men and women on the frontline.”

He also said from February 1 through April 6, the department has dispersed over 25,263 N95 masks, 44,000 surgical masks and more than 4,000 bottles of refillable hand sanitizer to first responders.

Tony said concerning PPE, all employees have it and if they need more it is handled on an individual basis.

Also at the conference, Tony confirmed 36 employees of the Broward Sheriff’s Department have tested positive for the virus and hundreds of others have been affected.

On Friday, the department lost a 12-year veteran of the force, 39-year-old Shannon Bennett, who died due to complications from COVID-19.

Three hundred BSO employees are currently being monitored for the virus, Tony said.

Shortly after the media conference, 7News caught up with Bell to see what he had to say.

“It’s an embarrassment that the sheriff feels the need to call a press conference to accuse an employee of being rogue,” said Bell. “I think it’s disgusting there. We have no political play whatsoever. Nobody is running for a political office, nor do we seek any political office, so there cannot be a political gain for this union myself or anyone else that I work with here at this union office.”

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.