Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony saves man found slumped over wheel at stoplight

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony was on his way home when he saved a driver found slumped over while behind the wheel of a vehicle in Coral Springs.

John Dillon was found in his car near West Atlantic and Riverside just after 7 p.m., Tuesday.

According to Tony, he was heading home when he noticed the vehicle in front of him did not move when the traffic light turned green.

“I was on my way home, found myself at a traffic light,” said Tony. “I, including everyone behind me, began to honk the horn like we normally do.”

After honking to no avail, Tony decided to investigate.

Tony said he called 911 and put on his bulletproof vest as a precaution. Upon approaching the car, the sheriff said he found a man slumped over the wheel.

“I can see that the driver was not moving, so I shift him back in his seat, I checked his pulse, and that’s when I knew he wasn’t breathing,” said Tony. “I took the seat belt off, extracted him out of the car, placed him in a position in the roadway where my car was kind of blocking his and to keep us from getting hit by any cars coming through the intersection because traffic was high and started the compressions. We got lucky. The individual ended up finally started breathing. We had a pulse.”

Tony said after he first started doing CPR and got a pulse, Dillon’s heart stopped a second time. He then had to perform a second round of compressions.

“I woke up, and I was like, ‘What happened? Where am I?'” said Dillon. “I started thinking, ‘What’s going on?’ and I felt this bad pain in my chest.”

Dillon said he thinks he was reacting to his medication. He said he has faced a number of struggles over the years.

“I’m just trying to get my life together and get, you know, get healthy and stuff,” he said. “I don’t remember the cops saving my life, but I know he did, and I really appreciate it.”

After the rescue, Tony posted a picture on Instagram with himself accompanied by members of Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Rescue and police officers who responded to the scene.

Tony said that everyday thousands of first responders are on the streets doing the same thing: saving lives.

“There is nothing extraordinary about doing what’s ordinary for this profession,” he said.

A tow truck driver also stopped at the scene and offered to help. He worked closely with Tony, who instructed him to relay all the relevant information to a 911 dispatcher.

Tony said he has no idea who the tow truck driver was, but he would like to thank him.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.