Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony saves man found slumped over wheel at stoplight

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony was on his way home when he saved a driver that was found slumped over while behind the wheel of a vehicle in Coral Springs.

John Dillon was found in his car near West Atlantic and Riverside just after 7 p.m., Tuesday.

According to Tony, he was heading home when he noticed the vehicle in front of him did not move when the traffic light turned green.

He and others honked several times to no avail, and that is when he decided to investigate. Upon approaching the car, the sheriff said he found a man slumped over the wheel.

“I took the seat belt off, extracted him out of the car, placed him in a position in the roadway where my car was kind of blocking his and to keep us from getting hit by any cars coming through the intersection because traffic was high and started the compressions,” said Tony. “We got lucky. The individual ended up finally started breathing. We had a pulse.”

Tony said after he first started doing CPR and got a pulse, Dillon’s heart stopped a second time. He then had to perform a second round of compressions.

“I just pulled over ,and then, the next thing I know, I wake up in an ambulance,” said Dillon. “My chest was very sore. I guess they punched some epinephrine in there.”

After the rescue, Tony posted a picture on Instagram with himself accompanied by members of Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Rescue and police officers who responded to the scene.

A tow truck driver also stopped at the scene and offered to help. He worked closely with Tony, who instructed him to relay all the relevant information to a 911 dispatcher.

Tony said he has no idea who the tow truck driver was, but he would like to thank him.

