Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony files for 2020 election amid controversies

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony has filed the necessary paperwork to qualify for the 2020 sheriff election.

Tony’s campaign made the announcement on Monday afternoon.

The announcement comes after weeks of scrutiny and scandals surrounding the sheriff.

Tony has received a no confidence vote by deputy union members regarding his response to protecting them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The vote came after he suspended union president Jeff Bell days after he wrote an opinion piece criticizing Tony for what, he described, as a lack of personal protective equipment for deputies amid the virus.

Tony is also being investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement after allegations that he should have disclosed on his law enforcement applications that he fatally shot an 18-year-old when he was 14 in Philadelphia.

Tony has previously said the shooting was in self-defense.

Just last week, the Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputies Association formally asked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to remove Tony from his position.

Despite the concerns and no confidence vote presented by deputy union members, Tony still has local leaders supporting him.

In late May, Broward County Mayor Dale Holness announced he would support Tony in the upcoming election.

According to his campaign, Tamarac Mayor Michelle Gomez, Parkland Mayor Christine Hunschofsky, Dania Beach Mayor Lori Lewellen, North Lauderdale Mayor Ana Ziade, Broward County School Board Member Lori Alhadeff and Pembroke Pines Commissioner Jay Schwartz have also endorsed him for sheriff in 2020.

