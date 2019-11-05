Broward Sheriff: Deputy arrested after slamming teen on ground

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony announced that a deputy has been arrested on a child abuse charge.

The announcement came early Tuesday morning followed by a conference at 11 a.m. in Fort Lauderdale.

Tony said a Cross Creek School resource deputy, identified as 38-year-old Willard Miller, used an “unnecessary level of force” with a minor.

The incident took place at the school, located along Northwest 27th Avenue and 13th Street on Sept. 25, according to Tony.

Cameras at the school shows the 15-year-old student walking up behind Miller and tapping the back of his knees with her foot, causing his knees to slightly buckle.

About a minute later, the deputy could be seen grabbing the 15-year-old student by the neck and throwing her to the ground.

After receiving surveillance video of the incident, an internal affairs investigation was opened, and the State Attorney’s Office was also made aware of Miller’s actions on camera.

“The by-product of his actions were deplorable,” said Tony. “I think right now, it speaks for itself. I could care less why she was in the room. That’s not a matter of disciplinary issue that the agency would have to be responsible for, but the way the deputy responds for whatever occurred, whatever type of verbal dialogue was going on, it makes no sense, and it wasn’t necessary.”

Miller was a deputy with the Broward Sheriff’s Department for approximately three years and assigned to the Pompano Beach district.

He has since been charged with one third-degree felony count of child abuse without great bodily harm.

Miller has been suspended without pay until the internal affairs investigation is complete.

The latest arrest within the department comes almost a week after Tony fired BSO deputy Jorge Sobrino.

Sobrino was caught on camera punching a handcuffed inmate and faces a misdemeanor battery charge.

