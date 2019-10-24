Broward sheriff announces 2 in custody during funeral of slain Coral Springs firefighter

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony announced a break in the case while speaking at the funeral of a slain Coral Springs-Parkland firefighter.

Christopher Allen Randazzo, 39, was found dead at a beach resort in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Saturday.

Speaking at a podium, Tony revealed new information in the case.

“We have committed every single resource to bring the justice that is necessary to bring closure to this,” he said. “I’m here to tell you that we have identified all four suspects. Two are in custody, and we have a confession.”

The room erupted in applause after Tony made the announcement.

Detectives classified the firefighter’s death as a homicide on Monday, and a hunt for those responsible ensued.

“The victim, Christopher Randazzo, was last seen leaving the area of Aruba Beach Cafe at approximately 1 a.m,” said BSO Sgt. Don Prichard.

On Thursday morning, dozens of first responders, colleagues and loved ones gathered at a Coral Springs Marriott to say their farewells to Randazzo.

Robert Randazzo, the victim’s uncle, said, “I’ve never seen so many fire trucks, and I work for the police department. I’ve never seen so many policemen, agencies, motors. I can’t thank you enough.”

Randazzo’s family said he had dreamed his whole life of becoming a firefighter, but it was a dream he enjoyed for less than a year.

“When he found out that he was going to become a firefighter, it was like a California monster storm fire that we’ve never seen before, and he felt as though he hit the lotto,” Jimmy Randazzo, his uncle, said.

7News cameras captured the casket draped with the American flag as it was wheeled inside the building.

“He was just a very special soul, and the kind of person that people gravitated to and wanted to be around because they wanted to laugh, they wanted to smile, and he was that guy,” Robert Randazzo Jr., his brother, said.

BSO said the two people that were taken into custody are being questioned. No arrests have been made in the case.

