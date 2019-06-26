Broward Sheriff: 2 additional deputies fired, 3 return to service after investigation into MSD shooting completed

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony held a press conference on Wednesday morning after an investigation into the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting has been completed.

Tony said several deputies were investigated by internal affairs following the shooting on Feb. 14, 2018 that left 17 dead and 17 others injured.

Some of these investigations were launched before Tony took command and others were conducted after.

The completed Stoneman Douglas internal affairs investigation incorporated a review of the performance of seven deputies employed out of the Parkland district who responded to the school’s campus.

Tony announced two of the deputies, Edward Eason and Josh Stambaugh, were terminated on Tuesday following the investigation.

Scot Peterson and Brian Miller were fired earlier this month for neglect of duty.

“The deputy and sergeant were found to have neglected their duties at MSD High School,” noted a press release from BSO. “They have been terminated and will no longer be privileged to serve as law enforcement deputies for the Broward Sheriff’s Office.”

Peterson was also arrested on seven counts of child neglect, three counts of culpable negligence and one count of perjury.

“Three remaining deputies were found not sustained, meaning no disciplinary action was taken against them,” said Tony. “As we conclude this final chapter for this organization, in terms of this internal affairs investigation, we are now going to continue to move forward with fixing the issues that exist here as they are related to training. We are ahead of the curve on that. We’re excelling, and we’re just getting started.”

He also mentioned two other internal affairs investigations currently being conducted.

One involves two deputies’ actions in the arrest of 15-year-old DeLucca Rolle in Tamarac.

The second involves Deputy Jorge Sobrino, who was recorded punching a suspect who was handcuffed to a hospital bed in Pompano Beach.

“When we receive the finalized decision-making aspect from the State Attorney’s Office, it will come back into our office. Our command staff will examine it. It will make its way through its process through the Professional Standards Committee, and once all those things are checked and completed I will make a decision,” said Tony.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.