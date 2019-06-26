Broward Sheriff: 2 additional deputies fired, 3 return to service after completed investigation into MSD shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony held a press conference on Wednesday morning after an investigation into the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting has been completed.

Tony said several internal affairs investigations have been conducted following the shooting on Feb. 14, 2018 that left 17 dead and 17 others injured, some that were launched before he took command and others that have been conducted after.

The completed Stoneman Douglas internal affairs investigation incorporated a review of the performance from seven deputies employed out of the Parkland district who responded to the school’s campus.

Tony announced two of the deputies, Edward Eason and Josh Stambaugh, were terminated on Tuesday following the investigation.

Scot Peterson and Brian Miller were fired earlier this month for neglect of duty.

“The deputy and sergeant were found to have neglected their duties at MSD High School,” noted a press release from BSO. “They have been terminated and will no longer be privileged to serve as law enforcement deputies for the Broward Sheriff’s Office.”

Peterson was also arrested on seven counts of child neglect, three counts of culpable negligence and one count of perjury.

“Three remaining deputies were found not sustained, meaning no disciplinary action was taken against them,” said Tony.

