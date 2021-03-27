Broward seeks volunteers for vaccination sites amid rollout across South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As more people in South Florida get their shot at protection, Broward County is looking for volunteers to assist frontline workers at some of their COVID-19 vaccination sites.

7News cameras captured long lines at the site located at Miami Dade College’s North Campus in Northwest Miami-Dade, Saturday.

This weekend’s inoculations take place days before the age requirements are further relaxed in Florida. Starting Monday, everyone age 40 or older will be able to get their shot.

The following week, on April 5, Floridians 18 and older will be eligible, and teens 16 and 17 years old will be eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.

For more information about volunteering at one of Broward County’s satellite vaccination sites, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.