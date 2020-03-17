Broward Schools to distribute computer devices for students in need

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools has announced the district will begin distributing computer devices for students in need this week.

School officials said the distribution will begin Friday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Parents and guardians are asked to visit their child’s school to check out the devices, school officials said.

When they are picking up the devices, parents and guardians need to present the student’s online username and password and complete a property pass and other forms prior to checking out a device.

Officials are encouraging parents and guardians to complete the required forms online prior to arriving at the school to help expedite the distribution process.

