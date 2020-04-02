Broward Schools to close all district campuses starting Monday

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools has announced that, come Monday, they are closing all campuses in the district, except for food distribution sites, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The campuses were already off limits to students and teachers.

However, other employees, such as security guards, janitors, IT workers and guidance counselors are also being told to stay home to promote social distancing.

