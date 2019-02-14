Broward Schools superintendent visits MSD on anniversary

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie stopped by Marjory Stoneman Douglas on the one-year mark since the tragic shooting that killed 17 students and staff members.

“The impact of this horrific event has been monumental in its scope and its reach across this county, this state and throughout this nation,” Runcie said at a press conference.

He called for a day of service and love to honor the victims.

“It’s an enormously challenging time, but we believe that working together, coming together each and every day, although we may not always agree on the path to get there, but that working collectively we will find it,” Runcie said.

The superintendent thanked members of the community for their support and prayers.

He also expressed optimism, calling for people to celebrate the possibilities of what can come through love and support.

Runcie went on to label the shooting an “act of hate and anger.”

“My goal each and every day is to make our district safer than it was yesterday, and anything that we can learn that will help us toward that goal, I welcome that,” he said.

