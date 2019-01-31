Broward Schools Superintendent Runcie to meet with Parkland parents

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie is set to meet with parents of freshman students at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School for the first time since the mass shooting.

Thursday night’s event will be the first in a series of gatherings between the embattled official and parents. The first meeting was with the parents of freshmen and subsequent meetings will proceed up grade levels, ending with the senior class.

The smaller meetings represent a change of plans for Runcie, who had originally planned to hold a larger community meeting.

For Broward School Board member Lori Alhadeff, the meeting comes amid calls for more communication between county officials and the Parkland community.

“The community itself, the people that own homes here, they want to know what is going on in Parkland, at MSD,” she said.

Speaking at a school board meeting on Tuesday, Runcie addressed why the larger community meeting was scrapped.

“After what we felt was a legitimate safety risk for our students and parents at Thursday’s meeting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, we cancelled the meeting,” he said. “Doing anything else would have been irresponsible.”

Alhadeff said the change in plans has not gone over well.

“The community is outraged. They’re really upset. They wanted to be able to speak,” she said.

Alhadeff lost her daughter, Alyssa Alhadeff, in the Feb. 14, 2018 massacre. She will be speaking at the meeting, but other members won’t be allowed to because doing so would require the gathering to be public.

The meeting will give Runcie a chance to answer questions and talk face-to-face with parents.

“We want to hear from parents in an environment where they will have the greatest opportunity to ask questions,” he said, “where the smaller number of them will allow everyone to be heard, where parents will have our full attention.”

Runcie reiterated this was never supposed to be a town hall sort of forum. No students will be allowed at Thursday’s meeting, and it will be closed to the public once it begins.

