Broward Schools superintendent Robert Runcie arrested on perjury charge, school board attorney also charged

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie and an attorney for the school board have been arrested.

He was arrested on Wednesday, facing a perjury in an official proceeding charge. Also arrested was 72-year-old Broward County School Board General Counsel Barbara Myrick on a charge of unlawful disclosure of statewide grand jury proceedings.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the charges against Runcie and Myrick stem from their testimony before the 20th Statewide Grand Jury.

The FLDE said the jury was impaneled to investigate possible failures in following school-related safety laws and mismanaging funds solicited for school safety initiatives.

It is not clear if more information will be released, as the FDLE said information relating to the grand jury has been sealed by the court.

At approximately 10:40 a.m., Runcie was released on his own recognizance which means he left jail without needing to post any kind of bail.

7News cameras captured his vehicle leaving the jail parking lot.

Myrick remains in jail.

The Broward County School District has been under investigation since 2019 following the Parkland shooting.

“I am shocked, I just heard the news recently as well,” said District seat 9 school board member Debra Hixon. “Quite shocked at the whole situation. I do believe they are looking at the employee contract to see what is written in there in terms of if something like this were to happen to see if it’s spelled out already and then I’m going to guess we’re going to have an emergency board meeting in the next day or two.”

