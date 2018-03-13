Broward Schools superintendent: Nationwide walkout a ‘teachable moment’

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As students in South Florida and across the country are preparing for a walkout that aims to call for change to the nation’s gun laws, Broward County’s school superintendent said the event provides a valuable educational experience for them.

Hundreds of thousands of students are expected to walk out of their classrooms at 10 a.m., Wednesday, one month after a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Seventeen people were killed.

The walkout is expected to last 17 minutes, one minute for each shooting victim.

Broward Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie spoke with 7News about the matter during a School Board meeting, Tuesday morning. “It is a way for [students] to connect and provide relevance to all of the things they’ve learned, to bring about real action,” he said.

Runcie sent a letter home to parents informing them, while the department is not necessarily in favor of the walkout, the staff at public schools across the county will not interfere with the peaceful student-led protests. Moreover, the letter states, school principals and assigned staff will remain with students in a designated walkout special so that supervision is in place.

In his letter, Runcie also stated, “Such occasions are teachable moments during which students can demonstrate their First Amendment right to be heard.”

“We know that change in our society has always been led by our young people,” said Runcie. “I’m proud of them. I’m excited about it. I would certainly ask our students to be able to take these learnings and translate that into their schoolwork.”

