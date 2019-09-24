Broward Schools employee reassigned after video shows man punching girl at basketball game

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Schools has reassigned an employee days after cellphone video of a fight between members of opposing girls’ basketball team in Hollywood showed a man hitting one of the players.

Seventeen-year-old Aliyah, a senior at Miramar High School, said the man punched her when the melee broke out at an indoor court in Washington Park, Wednesday night.

Monday night, school district officials said they’ve reassigned an adult employee, who works as a security specialist, to a position away from students.

However, officials have not specified whether that individual is the one who threw the punch.

The district and Hollywood Police continue to investigate the incident.

