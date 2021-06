(WSVN) - Friday is graduation day for Broward County Public School students.

The 2021 commencement ceremonies will be held in person until June 10.

The events have been scaled down to follow safety guidelines.

Each graduate is allowed to have two guests attend.

The ceremonies will also be live-streamed.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.