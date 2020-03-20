Broward school district to commence distribution of devices to facilitate remote learning

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Students across South Florida will be out of school for the next few weeks, and districts are turning to remote learning to prevent them from falling behind.

On Friday, Broward County Public Schools will be distributing devices to students who need them.

To support our students’ learning, @browardschools will distribute computer devices for students in need beginning Friday, March 20, between 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Parents/guardians must visit their child’s school to check-out the devices. Go to https://t.co/qRAoe2woH7 for details. — Supt Runcie (@RobertwRuncie) March 17, 2020

In addition to the devices, any student that needs access to internet can apply for it from Comcast.

The company has expanded their internet essentials program, which offers free internet services for eligible families for 60 days.

To pick up a device, a parent or guardian needs to provide the students’ username and password.

Devices will be available for pickup from 8 a.m. until noon., and parents can pick them up from their child’s school campus.

Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie will be at Walter C. Young Middle School to assist distributing devices Friday.

